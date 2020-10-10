Original West End SIX Stars Reunite for Live Streamed Concert October 10

The Reunion, celebrating various female pop stars, will welcome a socially distant live audience and be broadcast globally.

The original stars of the West End production of SIX reunite October 10 for a live concert, presented in-person to a socially distant audience at London's Oval Space and live streamed to over 100 countries.

The event, presented by digital theatre platform Thespie, features Jarnéia Richard-Noel (Catherine of Aragon), Millie O'Connell (Anne Boleyn), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Alexia McIntosh (Anna of Cleves), Aime Atkinson (Katherine Howard), Maiya Quanash-Breed (Catherine Parr), and original alternate Grace Mouat as they pay tribute various female pop stars.

The performance takes place at 4:30 PM ET (9:30 PM BST); streaming tickets are available at Thespie.com.

Meanwhile, the Lucy Moss-Toby Marlow musical is readying to bring Henry VIII's ex-wives back to the U.K. stage, with performances expected to resume November 14 for a limited run at the Lyric Theatre, marking the first musical to resume performance in the West End since the coronavirus shutdown. The U.K. tour cast will also play a limited engagement in Salford.

