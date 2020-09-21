Original West End SIX Stars to Reunite in Live Streamed Concert

By Ryan McPhee
Sep 21, 2020
The Reunion, celebrating various female pop stars, will welcome a socially distant live audience and be broadcast globally.
Jarneia Richard-Noel, Alexia McIntosh, Natalie Paris, Aimie Atkinson, Grace Mouat, Millie_O’Connell, and Maiya Quansah-Breed
Jarneia Richard-Noel, Alexia McIntosh, Natalie Paris, Aimie Atkinson, Grace Mouat, Millie_O’Connell, and Maiya Quansah-Breed Danny Kaan

The original stars of the West End production of SIX will reunite October 10 for a live concert, presented in-person to a socially distant audience at London's Oval Space and live streamed to over 100 countries.

The event, presented by digital theatre platform Thespie, will feature Jarnéia Richard-Noel (Catherine of Aragon), Millie O'Connell (Anne Boleyn), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Alexia McIntosh (Anna of Cleves), Aime Atkinson (Katherine Howard), Maiya Quanash-Breed (Catherine Parr), and original alternate Grace Mouat as they pay tribute various female pop stars.

The performance will take place at 4:30 PM ET (9:30 PM BST); in-person and streaming tickets are available at Thespie.com.

Meanwhile, the Lucy Moss-Toby Marlow musical is readying to bring Henry VIII's ex-wives back to the U.K. stage, with performances expected to resume November 14 for a limited run at the Lyric Theatre, marking the first musical to resume performance in the West End since the coronavirus shutdown. The U.K. tour cast will also play a limited engagement in Salford.

READ: Hit Musical SIX Will Re-Open in London's West End

Check Out Brand New Production Photos From Six in London

12 PHOTOS
Courtney Bowman, Alexia McIntosh, Jarneia Richard-Noel, Danielle Steers, and Vicki Manser Eleanor Howarth
Cast of Six Eleanor Howarth
Danielle Steers, Alexia McIntosh, Jarneia Richard- Noel, Courtney Bowman, Natalie Paris, and Vicki Manser Eleanor Howarth
Jarneia Richard- Noel, Vicki Manser, Natalie Paris, Danielle Steers, Courtney Bowman, and Alexia McIntosh Eleanor Howarth
Danielle Steers, Alexia McIntosh, Courtney Bowman, Jarneia Richard-Noel, and Natalie Paris Eleanor Howarth
Cast of Six Eleanor Howarth
Cast of Six Eleanor Howarth
Natalie Paris Eleanor Howarth
Jarneia Richard- Noel, Danielle Steers, Natalie Paris, Alexia McIntosh, Vicki Manser, and Courtney Bowman Eleanor Howarth
Cast of Six Eleanor Howarth
