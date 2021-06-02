OSHA Cites Shubert Organization With Safety Violations Following 2020 Death of Stagehand

Longtime flyman Pete Wright died in a fall at the Winter Garden Theatre in November.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has officially issued citations to the Shubert Organization following the November 2020 death of Pete Wright, a stagehand who fell while performing routine maintenance at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre.

The New York Times reports that OSHA has proposed a fine of $45,642 and has determined that the safety violations that led to Wright’s death were not deliberate, though could create “substantial probability that death or serious physical harm could result.” These violations include misuse of a ladder and failing to meet certain training requirements. Exact penalties will be determined following discussions between the Shubert Organization and OSHA.

Fifty-four-year-old Wright was a longtime flyman at the August Wilson Theatre. He was employed by the Shubert Organization at the time of the incident, not by Beetlejuice or The Music Man—the outgoing and incoming productions at the Winter Garden, respectively.