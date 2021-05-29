Oslo Movie, Starring Andrew Scott and Ruth Wilson, Premieres May 29

Based on the play of the same name, the film is the true story of a Norwegian couple who helps Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization sign a peace treaty in 1993.

The stage-to-screen adaptation of J.T. Rogers’ Tony-winning play Oslo, starring Olivier winner Andrew Scott and Tony nominee Ruth Wilson, debuts May 29 on HBO and HBO Max at 8 PM ET. The story follows a Norwegian couple as they orchestrate top-secret, high-level meetings between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, which culminated in the signing of the historic 1993 Oslo Accords.

Bartlett Sher—who helmed the Broadway staging at Lincoln Center Theater and in London—directs. Wilson plays as Mona Juul, a foreign minister opposite Scott as Terje Rød-Larsen, a sociologist and Mona’s husband.

They're joined on screen by Salim Daw as Ahmed Qurie, Finance Minister of the PLO; Waleed Zuaiter as Hassan Asfour, Qurie's associate & PLO liaison; Jeff Wilbusch as Uri Savir, Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry; Igal Naor as Joel Singer, legal adviser to the Israeli Foreign Ministry; Dov Glickman as Yair Hirschfield, Israeli professor of economics; Rotem Keinan as Ron Pundak, Hirschfield’s associate and fellow Israeli professor; Itzik Cohen as Yossi Beilin, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister; Tobias Zilliacus as Jan Egeland, Norwegian State Secretary; and Sasson Gabay as Shimon Peres, Foreign Minister of the State of Israel.

Oslo is executive produced by Rogers, Sher, Cambra Overend, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, Adam Siegel, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg, and David Litvak. Holly Bario is producer along with Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, Svetlana Metkina, and Mark Taylor.