Alice Ripley, Jordan Donica, More on Why Broadway Hopefuls Should Consider Otterbein and Kent State University

Faculty from the two university theatre programs answered your questions live on College Theatre Auditions

Faculty from theatre programs at Otterbein University and Kent State University joined us live June 19 to answer your questions about their specialized college theatre experiences, audition tips, and more.

Distinguished alumni Jordan Donica and Cory Michael Smith of Otterbein and Alice Ripley of KSU joined the live broadcast to talk about why students looking to study theatre in college should consider these Ohio institutions. Ripley joins the interview at the 37:29 timestamp, and Donica and Smith join at 43:10. You can watch the entire broadcast above.

Notable alumni of the theatre schools include Jordan Donica, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Aaron Ramey, Jonathan Bennett, and Dee Hoty (from Otterbein) and Alice Ripley, Jeff Richmond, Michael Keaton, Tee Boyich, Laura Beth Wells, and Brian Michael Smith (from KSU).

The talk is part of Playbill and The Growing Studio's new weekly series College Theatre Auditions. Each Friday, faculty from the top college theatre programs nationwide will join us for an hour-long live interview on Playbill.com and Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

If you're a high school student looking to get a degree in theatre, this is a chance to demystify the college audition process, find out what to expect from a college theatre experience, and to get to know the top schools and their faculty before making decisions on where to apply.

Interviews will be available to watch on demand after the live streams at Playbill.com/CollegeTheatreAuditions.

Schools coming up on College Theatre Auditions include University of Michigan and Oakland University (June 26), Rider University and Montclair State University (July 10), Ithaca College and Syracuse University (July 17), and Marymount Manhattan College and Manhattan School of Music (July 24).

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and TGS' Instagram for more information.