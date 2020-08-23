Our Offering, a New Theatre Production Created by Sis, Streams August 23

Written by Antonio Lasanta and Gage Tarlton, the show explores the truths of existence, identity, ancestry, and community.

Our Offering, a new work created by theatre artist Sis, debuts August 23 at 8 PM ET. The show is presented through a hybrid of Zoom calls and video recordings.

Written by Antonio Lasanta and Gage Tarlton, Our Offering explores the truths of existence, identity, ancestry, and community. Audiences will meet the townsfolk of Rivera Falls, the center of the world where the trees breathe and the people are kind, as The Guide takes them through time and space.

The ensemble includes Antonio Lasanta, Kiaya Scott, Sis, Amber Renae, Anthony Lee Medina, Julia Santana, Samantha Williams, Andrew Barth Feldman, Charles Bernard Murray, Kathryn Allison, Kerrinton Thomas, Jai’Len Josey, Reneé Rapp, Ashton Muñiz, Nikki Knupp, Sierra Sterling, Jasmine Rogers, Suzanne Tidwell, Camille Thomas, Brianna Odo-Boms, Chalia La-Tour, Terrance Spencer, Kat Griffin, Jacob Santos, Destiny Mosely, Kyle Ward, Ciara Anderson, Sierra Nicole, Gage Tarlton, Anna Maria, Hunter Burke, Gavin Calais, Jacob Smith, Kerstin Vaughn, and Yasmyn Sumiyoshi.