Jai'Len Josey, Sharon Catherine Brown, More Will Star in Our Offering, a New Production Created by Sis

The show explores the truths of existence, identity, ancestry, and community.

Jai'Len Josey, Sharon Catherine Brown, Sis, and Antonio Lasanta are among the stars of the upcoming Our Offering, created by theatre artist Sis. The show will be presented through a hybrid of Zoom calls and video recordings August 23 at 8 PM ET. Written by Antonio Lasanta and Gage Tarlton, Our Offering explores the truths of existence, identity, ancestry, and community. Audiences will meet the townsfolk of Rivera Falls, the center of the world where the trees breathe and the people are kind, as The Guide takes them through time and space. Rounding out the roster of main performers are Samantha Williams, Anthony Lee Medina, Terrance Spencer, Julia Santana, Chalia La-Tour, Charles Bernard Murray, Ashton Muñiz, Kathryn Allison, Jasmine Rogers, Kiaya Scott, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Reneé Rapp. Additional cast members include Kat Griffin, Jacob Santos, Destiny Mosely, Breanna Lindsey, Kerrinton Thomas, Nikki Knupp, Sierra Sterling, Kyle Ward, Suzanne Tidwell, Camille Thomas, Brianna Odo-Boms, Ciara Anderson, Yasmyn Sumiyoshi, and Anna Maria. For tickets and more information, click here. Proceeds will go directly to The Next Generation Project, an organization dedicated to distributing resources to Black and Brown Trans folks in need.