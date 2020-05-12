Our Top 3 Videos From Week 1 of the #LivingRoomTheatre Challenge

Watch a scene from The Wizard of Oz complete with a live Toto, an at-home Sound of Music, and more!

We know it’s tough to continue to find activities while stuck in isolation—especially ones that the whole family can do together. That’s why Playbill teamed up with Concord Theatricals, to help you get up off the couch and put on some #LivingRoomTheatre.

With scripts from Concord Theatricals’ vast catalog, we served up eight scenes you could perform from shows like A Chorus Line, Annie Get Your Gun, Eurydice, Native Gardens, Our Town, Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood, The Sound of Music, and The Wizard of Oz.

CHECK OUT: 8 Scenes to Perform at Home With Your Family to Be Featured in Playbill's #LivingRoomTheatre

We are loving what we’re seeing so far, but these three videos stand out above the rest. Take a look at the performances below (we love the commitment with costumes and live animals and credits rolling!). And, if you feel inspired, send your video to livingroomtheatre@playbill.com and you could be featured in our next round-up of favorites.

Click here for the scene scripts and guidelines. It’s time for the show!

The Wizard of Oz

Act 2, Scene 11: The Wizard’s Chamber

Starring: Douglas Waterbury-Tieman (Tin Man), Annabelle Fox (Dorothy), Kimberly Fox (Scarecrow), Dan Fox (The Wizard), and Derby (Cowardly Lion)



The Wizard of Oz

Act 2, Scene 11: The Wizard’s Chamber

Starring: Jude Hall (Scarecrow and Tin Man), Liam Hall (Cowardly Lion), Ryan Hall (The Wizard), and Susie Hall (Dorothy)



The Sound of Music

Scene: Mother Abbess’ study

Starring: The Oakhouse Players

