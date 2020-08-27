Outdoor Godspell Extends at Berkshire Theatre Group

The production marks the first Equity-approved musical since the coronavirus pandemic.

The outdoor production of Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak's musical Godspell has extended through September 20. Performances were originally scheduled to end September 4.

The staging, which opened August 7, takes place under a tent close to the company's Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, with an Equity-approved plan (marking the first for a musical since the coronavirus pandemic) to keep both performers and audiences safe.

Among BTG's procedures and protocols for the performances are temperature scans, no-contact scanning stations for tickets, and free-standing hand sanitizer stations. Patrons are also required to wear masks, and one-way traffic patterns are enforced.

Nicholas Edwards stars as Jesus, with Tim Jones as Judas and Hanna Koczela as the Host. Rounding out the cast are Alex Getlin, Najah Hetsberger, Kimberly Immanuel, Isabel Jordan, Emily Koch, Brandon Lee, Dan Rosales, Michael Wartella, and Zach Williams.

Alan Filderman directs, with choreography by Gerry McIntyre and music direction by Andrew Baumer.

