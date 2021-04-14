Outdoor, In-Person Immersive Theatre Project The Seven Deadly Sins Is Coming to NYC

Bess Wohl, Moisés Kaufman, Ming Peiffer, and more will write new short plays for the production.

A challenge for those easily tempted by greed, lust, jealousy, and more is coming to NYC’s Meatpacking District this summer. After a sold-out run in Miami, The Seven Deadly Sins will begin performances June 23 ahead of an opening June 28.

Much like the original run, seven playwrights will each explore one of Christianity’s biggest no-nos. Ngozi Anyanwu will write a piece centered on gluttony, while Thomas Bradshaw takes on sloth, MJ Kaufman pride, Moisés Kaufman greed, Jeffrey LaHoste envy, Ming Peiffer wrath, and 2020 Tony nominee Bess Wohl lust.

In the show, audiences explore the perils and pleasures of the sins in groups as they rotate through a series of staged storefront windows to experience seven world premiere short plays performed behind glass and heard through provided disposable earbuds. A pre-show bar named Purgatory will open 30 minutes prior to curtain for each performance, and also serve as the official starting point for audiences.

To maintain COVID-19 safety, ticket holders will be socially distant and masks are required. Actors stand behind a glass barrier to isolate themselves from the other actors, the audience, and production staff.

Kaufman also directs the production, with a creative team including scenic and environmental designer David Rockwell, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Yuki Link, and casting director Victor Vazquez. Casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Originally conceived by Michel Hausmann, The Seven Deadly Sins is presented by Tectonic Theater Project and Madison Wells Live, in association with Miami New Drama and in partnership with the Meatpacking District Business Improvement District.