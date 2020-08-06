Outdoor Production of Godspell Begins Previews at Berkshire Theatre Group August 6

The Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak musical is directed by Alan Filderman.

Berkshire Theatre Group re-opens its doors August 6 as its outdoor production of Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak's musical Godspell begins previews ahead of an August 7 opening.

The staging takes place under a tent close to the company's Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, with an Equity-approved plan to keep both performers and audiences safe. Among BTG's procedures and protocols for the performances are temperature scans, no-contact scanning stations for tickets, and free-standing hand sanitizer stations. Patrons will also be required to wear masks, and one-way traffic patterns will be enforced.

Nicholas Edwards stars as Jesus, with Tim Jones as Judas and Hanna Koczela as the Host. Rounding out the cast are Alex Getlin, Najah Hetsberger, Kimberly Immanuel, Isabel Jordan, Emily Koch, Brandon Lee, Dan Rosales, Michael Wartella, and Zach Williams.

Alan Filderman directs, with choreography by Gerry McIntyre and music direction by Andrew Baumer. Performances are scheduled through September 4. For tickets, click here.

Godspell was last seen on Broadway in the 2011 revival starring Hunter Parrish, Telly Leung, Tony winner Lindsay Mendez, and Emmy winner Uzo Aduba.

