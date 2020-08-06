Outdoor Production of Godspell Begins Previews at Berkshire Theatre Group August 6

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Outdoor Production of Godspell Begins Previews at Berkshire Theatre Group August 6
By Dan Meyer
Aug 06, 2020
 
The Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak musical is directed by Alan Filderman.
The Fitzpatrick Mainstage
The Fitzpatrick Mainstage

Berkshire Theatre Group re-opens its doors August 6 as its outdoor production of Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak's musical Godspell begins previews ahead of an August 7 opening.

The staging takes place under a tent close to the company's Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, with an Equity-approved plan to keep both performers and audiences safe. Among BTG's procedures and protocols for the performances are temperature scans, no-contact scanning stations for tickets, and free-standing hand sanitizer stations. Patrons will also be required to wear masks, and one-way traffic patterns will be enforced.

Nicholas Edwards stars as Jesus, with Tim Jones as Judas and Hanna Koczela as the Host. Rounding out the cast are Alex Getlin, Najah Hetsberger, Kimberly Immanuel, Isabel Jordan, Emily Koch, Brandon Lee, Dan Rosales, Michael Wartella, and Zach Williams.

Alan Filderman directs, with choreography by Gerry McIntyre and music direction by Andrew Baumer. Performances are scheduled through September 4. For tickets, click here.

Godspell was last seen on Broadway in the 2011 revival starring Hunter Parrish, Telly Leung, Tony winner Lindsay Mendez, and Emmy winner Uzo Aduba.

Production Photos: Godspell on Broadway

Production Photos: Godspell on Broadway

17 PHOTOS
Lindsay Mendez and company
Lindsay Mendez and company Jeremy Daniel
The company
The company Jeremy Daniel
Hunter Parrish and Wallace Smith
Hunter Parrish and Wallace Smith Jeremy Daniel
Anna Maria Perez de Tagle and company
Anna Maria Perez de Tagle and company Jeremy Daniel
Hunter Parrish, Uzo Aduba and company
Hunter Parrish, Uzo Aduba and company Jeremy Daniel
Celisse Henderson
Celisse Henderson Jeremy Daniel
Telly Leung and Anna Maria Perez de Tagle
Telly Leung and Anna Maria Perez de Tagle Jeremy Daniel
Uzo Aduba, with an audience member, and company
Uzo Aduba, with an audience member, and company Jeremy Daniel
The company
The company Jeremy Daniel
Uzo Aduba
Uzo Aduba Jeremy Daniel
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.