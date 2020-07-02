Over 30 Former Altar Boyz Join Forces for Virtual Rendition of 'I Believe'

A reunion of the creative team and the original cast will be presented July 9 to benefit The Actors Fund.

Over 30 actors from Off-Broadway, NYMF, and national touring productions of the hit musical Altar Boyz recently came together to virtually record a music video for the show's song “I Believe” to raise awareness for The Actors Fund. Watch the performance above.

The video precedes an upcoming reunion event with the creative team and original Off-Broadway cast of the musical, set for July 9 at 8 PM ET on Ken Davenport's The Producer’s Perspective Live.

Susan Blackwell ([title of show]) will host the virtual reunion featuring original company members Ryan Duncan, David Josefsberg, Andy Karl, Kevin Kern, Tyler Maynard, Scott Porter, and Daniel Torres as well as composer-lyricist Gary Adler, director Stafford Arima, producer Davenport, librettist Kevin Del Aguila, choreographer Christopher Gattelli, producer Robyn Goodman, co-conceiver Marc Kessler, music director and co-orchestrator Lynne Shankel, and composer-lyricist Michael Patrick Walker.

A new music video will debut during the live stream featuring a song cut from the show. The event will also raise money and spread awareness for The Actors Fund.

