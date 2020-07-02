Over 30 Former Altar Boyz Join Forces for Virtual Rendition of 'I Believe'

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Over 30 Former Altar Boyz Join Forces for Virtual Rendition of 'I Believe'
By Andrew Gans
Jul 02, 2020
 
A reunion of the creative team and the original cast will be presented July 9 to benefit The Actors Fund.

Over 30 actors from Off-Broadway, NYMF, and national touring productions of the hit musical Altar Boyz recently came together to virtually record a music video for the show's song “I Believe” to raise awareness for The Actors Fund. Watch the performance above.

The video precedes an upcoming reunion event with the creative team and original Off-Broadway cast of the musical, set for July 9 at 8 PM ET on Ken Davenport's The Producer’s Perspective Live.

Susan Blackwell ([title of show]) will host the virtual reunion featuring original company members Ryan Duncan, David Josefsberg, Andy Karl, Kevin Kern, Tyler Maynard, Scott Porter, and Daniel Torres as well as composer-lyricist Gary Adler, director Stafford Arima, producer Davenport, librettist Kevin Del Aguila, choreographer Christopher Gattelli, producer Robyn Goodman, co-conceiver Marc Kessler, music director and co-orchestrator Lynne Shankel, and composer-lyricist Michael Patrick Walker.

A new music video will debut during the live stream featuring a song cut from the show. The event will also raise money and spread awareness for The Actors Fund.

Altar Boyz Production Photos

Altar Boyz Production Photos

Altar Boyz opened off-broadway at Dodgers Stages (now New World Stages) on March 1, 2005. Here are some photos from that production.

3 PHOTOS
Playbill Cover
Playbill Cover Joan Marcus
The Altar Boyz
The Altar Boyz Joan Marcus
The Altar Boyz
The Altar Boyz Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.