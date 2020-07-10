Over 50 Artists, Including Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, and Janet Dacal, Join Forces for Frank Wildhorn's 'Finding Wonderland'

The video aims to raise support for The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Over 53 singers from 12 countries, representing 17 of Frank Wildhorn's musicals, perform “Finding Wonderland" (from his 2011 Broadway musical Wonderland) in the video above.

Among those lending their talents are Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, Capathia Jenkins, Constantine Maroulis, Janet Dacal, Robert Cuccioli, Ashley Brown, Jackie Burns, Clint Holmes, Morgan James, Jane Monheit, Hugh Panaro, Haley Swindal, Takako Yoka Wao, Teal Wicks, Tony Yazbeck, Dana Costello, and Natalie Hill Jensen.

The video aims to “lift the spirits and help unite people across cultures through song and love,” says Wildhorn. “Music, like love, knows no boundaries. This project is a great example of that, and I hope it will be a light in these dark days.”

“Finding Wonderland” features lyrics by Jack Murphy and music by Wildhorn. Wildhorn, who is also featured on piano, is joined by musicians from around the world.

Viewers are encouraged to donate to The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

