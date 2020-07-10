Over 50 Artists, Including Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, and Janet Dacal, Join Forces for Frank Wildhorn's 'Finding Wonderland'

Video   Over 50 Artists, Including Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, and Janet Dacal, Join Forces for Frank Wildhorn's 'Finding Wonderland'
By Andrew Gans
Jul 10, 2020
 
The video aims to raise support for The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Over 53 singers from 12 countries, representing 17 of Frank Wildhorn's musicals, perform “Finding Wonderland" (from his 2011 Broadway musical Wonderland) in the video above.

Among those lending their talents are Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, Capathia Jenkins, Constantine Maroulis, Janet Dacal, Robert Cuccioli, Ashley Brown, Jackie Burns, Clint Holmes, Morgan James, Jane Monheit, Hugh Panaro, Haley Swindal, Takako Yoka Wao, Teal Wicks, Tony Yazbeck, Dana Costello, and Natalie Hill Jensen.

The video aims to “lift the spirits and help unite people across cultures through song and love,” says Wildhorn. “Music, like love, knows no boundaries. This project is a great example of that, and I hope it will be a light in these dark days.”

“Finding Wonderland” features lyrics by Jack Murphy and music by Wildhorn. Wildhorn, who is also featured on piano, is joined by musicians from around the world.

Viewers are encouraged to donate to The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Wonderland, With Janet Dacal as Alice, on Broadway

Wonderland, With Janet Dacal as Alice, on Broadway

Wonderland, the new musical that reinvents "Alice in Wonderland" for the 21st century, plays Broadway's Marquis Theatre. Janet Dacal, of In the Heights, plays a modern-day Manhattan mom named Alice who sings a score by Frank Wildhorn and Jack Murphy. Read the Playbill.com story.

48 PHOTOS
E. Clayton Cornelious, Janet Dacal and company
E. Clayton Cornelious, Janet Dacal and company Paul Kolnik
Carly Rose Sonenclar
Carly Rose Sonenclar Paul Kolnik
Karen Mason
Karen Mason Michal Daniel
Kate Shindle
Kate Shindle Paul Kolnik
Edward Staudenmayer
Edward Staudenmayer Michal Daniel
Natalie Hill, Karen Mason, Kate Loprest and Morgan James
Natalie Hill, Karen Mason, Kate Loprest and Morgan James Michal Daniel
Kate Shindle and company
Kate Shindle and company Michal Daniel
Jose Llana and Janet Dacal
Jose Llana and Janet Dacal Paul Kolnik
Stefan Raulston, Julius Anthony Rubio, Darren Ritchie, Joey Calveri and Derek Ferguson
Stefan Raulston, Julius Anthony Rubio, Darren Ritchie, Joey Calveri and Derek Ferguson Paul Kolnik
Kate Shindle, Carly Rose Sonenclar and Danny Stiles
Kate Shindle, Carly Rose Sonenclar and Danny Stiles Paul Kolnik
