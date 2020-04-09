Over 60 Songwriters Worldwide Collaborate on New Song Cycle On Hope

The Lightning Thief's Rob Rokicki is among those contributing material for the upcoming live, digital project.

Over 60 composers from around the world have contributed to a new digital song trilogy that will be performed and live streamed on YouTube. Launched by MPTheatricals and The Other Palace, on hope: a digital song cycle explores the spectrum of sounds, experiences, and perspectives of hope.

Among those to have contributed material are Rob Rokicki (The Lightning Thief), Benjamin Scheuer (The Lion), and Vikki Stone (#zoologicalsociety). Bringing the songs to life in a new digital musical theatre experience will be a team of performers, choreographers, arrangers, animators and editor.

The trilogy will be live streamed on The Other Palace’s YouTube channel on April 29 and May 6 at 7:30 PM, London time. While it's free to watch, MPTheatricals has created a fundraising initiative to support the artists involved in the project; learn more here.

On hope: a digital song cycle is directed by Matt Powell, with dramaturgy by Victoria Saxton.

The other songwriters on the project are Aimes and Clements, AJ O'Neill, Åke Andersson, Alanya Bridge, Alex Syiek, Amir Shoenfield, Amy Clare Tasker, Anne-Marie Piaza, Becca Blackmore, Bella Barlow & A.C Smith, Bella Barlow and Nikki Racklin, Chris Ash and Victoria Saxton, Chris Hutchings, Cynthia Wong, Davyd Strahan-Hughes, Drew Dillon, Eleanor Griffiths, Eléonore Duizabo, Emily Rose Simons, Grace Joy Howarth, Gus Gowland, Hilmi Jaidin, Izzy Owen, Jamie Lozano and Neena Beber, janine browne (jb), Jean-Paul Mark Shlom, Joe Howlett, Joe McNeice and Matt Spalding, Jon Hare, Jonathan O'Neill and Issac Savage, Jordan Li-Smith, Jude Taylor, Kath Haling, Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm and Earl Marrows, Keurim Hur and Tidtaya Sinutoke, Kevin Velez, KS Lewkowicz, Laura Barati and TJ Rubin, Leanne Sedi, Lewis Cornay, Lillia Woodbury, Luke Disomma, Maisy Beth Crunden, Meg McGrady and Laura McGrady, Michael Patrick Walker, Neil Bastian, Omar Baroud, Phoebe and Isabella Mansell, Rachel Bellman and Josh Bird, Raphael Smith, Rebecca Hart, Sam Young, Samantha Rosenblatt and Lucy O'Brien, Sara Eeke and Giles Fernando, Sarah Middleton and Josh Sneesby, Sharon Kenny, Stew Simpson, Susannah Pearse, Tony Greenlaw, Vic Landa, William Karras and Janey Feingold, Zoe Morris and Matthew Mori, and Rachel Hammond.

