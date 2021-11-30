Over 70 Theatre Makers Tapped for 'Becoming Broadway' Open House for Students and Young Professionals

The virtual panels will feature producers, managers, performers, designers, directors, and more.

Live entertainment marketing agency Situation Interactive and The Mayor’s Office of Media Entertainment will present another ‘Becoming Broadway: An Introduction to a Career in Theatre” open house December 6.

The free virtual event, designed for college students, recent graduates, and aspiring young professionals, will begin streaming at 11 AM. The numerous panels will include producers, stage managers, technical directors, sound designers, physical therapists, makeup artists, merchandise managers, lawyers, accountants, playwrights, choreographers, talent agents, and more. The December lineup features Charl Brown, Tom Viola, Eva Price, and many others.

Elie Landau serves as the executive producer for the event, which is supported by the City University of New York and the State University of New York. Click here to register; see below for the full list of speakers.