P-Valley Star Brandee Evans Joins Playbill's Stream Stealers to Talk About the Smart, Sexy New Starz Series From Katori Hall

Evans is the summer's breakout star as Mercedes, the queen bee of the Pynk strip club at the center of the show, recently renewed for a second season.

Brandee Evans' acting résumé may be short, but that doesn't mean she doesn't utterly own the screen every time she steps into frame as Mercedes, the reigning queen of the Pynk, a strip club in Mississippi's Dirty Delta.

Created by Katori Hall and based on her play Pussy Valley, P-Valley begins Season 1 with Mercedes planning her final performance, at which she'll finally have earned enough money to quit the biz and start her own dance school for teen girls. Things don't go according to plan, of course—and luckily the show has already been renewed for Season 2, so we'll have plenty more drama to look forward to—but that's just a peg for Hall, her team of writers, and the female directors to examine issues of class, socio-economic disaprity, gentrification, abusive relationships, sexual identity, and much more.

But throughout the series, Evans' and her co-stars' dedication to showing how hard these women work is never less than breathtaking. Evans joined Playbill's Stream Stealers August 13 to talk about working in such a supportive environment, touring the world with Katy Perry, and why she loves live tweeting the episodes every Sunday night. Watch the interview in the video above!

Hosted by Playbill's editor-in-chief Mark Peikert, Stream Stealers is the twice-weekly talk show where theatre vets talk about their onstage pasts and their current film and TV projects. Tune in on Playbill's YouTube Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4:30 PM ET.