P-Valley Star Nicco Annan Joins Playbill LIVE! August 7 to Discuss the New Katori Hall Series on Starz

Annan was also recently seen Off-Broadway in Hall's The Hot Wing King at Signature Theatre

Nicco Annan has made a definite impression on viewers of Starz' P-Valley as the outrageous, loving, eminently quotable Uncle Clifford, the central figure at strip club The Pynk in Mississippi's Dirty Delta, looking out for the women working there and dishing out tough love to everyone who walks through the door.

Annan has been playing Clifford off and on in different forms for over a decade, first in a workshop of Katori Hall's play Pussy Valley, then in the world premiere. Recently seen Off-Broadway in Hall's The Hot Wing King at Signature Theatre, Annan joins Playbill LIVE! at noon ET, August 7, to discuss the fabulous Clifford, the ways in which the story has shifted and morphed to become a series, and that exciting Season 2 renewal that was recently announced. Watch the interview in the video above!