Film & TV Features   P-Valley Star Nicco Annan Joins Playbill LIVE! August 7 to Discuss the New Katori Hall Series on Starz
By Playbill Staff
Aug 07, 2020
 
Annan was also recently seen Off-Broadway in Hall's The Hot Wing King at Signature Theatre

Nicco Annan has made a definite impression on viewers of Starz' P-Valley as the outrageous, loving, eminently quotable Uncle Clifford, the central figure at strip club The Pynk in Mississippi's Dirty Delta, looking out for the women working there and dishing out tough love to everyone who walks through the door.

Annan has been playing Clifford off and on in different forms for over a decade, first in a workshop of Katori Hall's play Pussy Valley, then in the world premiere. Recently seen Off-Broadway in Hall's The Hot Wing King at Signature Theatre, Annan joins Playbill LIVE! at noon ET, August 7, to discuss the fabulous Clifford, the ways in which the story has shifted and morphed to become a series, and that exciting Season 2 renewal that was recently announced. Watch the interview in the video above!

A Look at Katori Hall's P-Valley on Starz

A Look at Katori Hall's P-Valley on Starz

12 PHOTOS
Shannon Thornton in <i>P-Valley</i>
Shannon Thornton in P-Valley Tina Rowden/© 2019 Starz Entertainment
Shannon Thornton in <i>P-Valley</i>
Shannon Thornton in P-Valley Jessica Miglio/© 2019 Starz Entertainment
Shannon Thornton in <i>P-Valley</i>
Shannon Thornton in P-Valley Tina Rowden/© 2019 Starz Entertainment
Morocco Omari, Chinet Scott, Tyler Lepley, Brandon Gilpin, Brandee Evans, and Nicco Annan in <i>P-Valley</i>
Morocco Omari, Chinet Scott, Tyler Lepley, Brandon Gilpin, Brandee Evans, and Nicco Annan in P-Valley Jessica Miglio/© 2019 Starz Entertainment
in P-Valley
Shannon Thornton in P-Valley Jessica Miglio/© 2019 Starz Entertainment
J. Alphonse Nicholson in <i>P-Valley</i>
J. Alphonse Nicholson in P-Valley Jessica Miglio/© 2019 Starz Entertainment
in P-Valley
Elarica Johnson in P-Valley Jessica Miglio/© 2019 Starz Entertainment
in P-Valley
Elarica Johnson, Shannon Thornton, Brandee Evans, and Shannon Thornton in P-Valley /© 2019 Starz Entertainment
Brandee Evans in <i>P-Valley</i>
Brandee Evans in P-Valley Tina Rowden/© 2019 Starz Entertainment
Vickie Eng and Nicco Annan in <i>P-Valley</i>
Vickie Eng and Nicco Annan in P-Valley Tina Rowden/© 2019 Starz Entertainment
