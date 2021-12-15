Page 73 Sets Dates for World Premiere of John J. Caswell, Jr.'s Man Cave

Taylor Reynolds will direct the new horror-satire at The Connelly Theatre.

Page 73, the play development company highlighting early-career playwrights, has set dates for the first show of its previously announced 2022 season. The company will return to live performances with the world premiere of John J. Caswell, Jr.'s Man Cave, running March 1–April 2 at The Connelly Theatre.

Caswell turns to the jump-scare horror genre to examine white supremacy and patriarchy in Man Cave. The story centers on a group of Mexican-American women in Sedona, Arizona, who convert the luxurious basement man cave of a Republican congressman into their own spiritual war room and protective sanctuary from the violence of men, both real and supernatural.

“People look at the news and call it a horror show, and I thought, ‘what if it was an actual horror show?’ The supernatural has a very underestimated potential to stand up as a metaphor for political, sociological, interpersonal horror, and the horror genre is also underestimated in its power to contain and even amplify moments of humor, joy, love, and hope," says Caswell, Jr. "In this play, I’m really focused on how the horror contributes to each character’s personal journey. Theatre is ephemeral and ritualistic, and there’s sometimes a pretty thin line between performance and possession, so despite horror not being the most common genre onstage, theatre is in many ways uniquely primed for it.”

Taylor Reynolds, who is at the helm of the upcoming production of Dave Harris’ Tambo & Bones at Playwrights Horizons, will direct.

Page 73 will also produce Bleu Beckford-Burrell’s La Race in late 2022. The company's last two pre-pandemic productions were Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning A Strange Loop (co-produced with and presented at Playwrights Horizons) and Zora Howard’s Pulitzer Prize finalist STEW.