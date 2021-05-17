Page 73's 2021–2022 Season Includes Works by John J. Caswell Jr. and Bleu Beckford-Burrell

Plus, take a look at the company's new Launch: A Docuseries, chronicling the post-pandemic page-to-stage process.

Page 73, the play development company highlighting early-career playwrights, will take two of its Playwriting Fellows through to production this season. John J. Caswell, Jr.’s Man Cave and Bleu Beckford-Burrell’s La Race will both take the stage for live audiences in 2022.

Caswell was named a Page 73 Playwriting Fellow in 2017, and Beckford-Burrell is the current 2021 Fellow. Both playwrights have received summer residencies and have been members of the Interstate 73 Writers Group.

Caswell's Man Cave centers on a group of friends in Sedona, Arizona, who convert a luxurious basement man cave into their own spiritual war room and protective sanctuary from the violence of men, both real and supernatural. Beckford-Burrell's La Race follows Maxine in her run for local office as she navigates race, identity, and gentrification along the campaign trail.

In addition to the two productions for the upcoming season, Page 73 has created Launch: A Docuseries, spotlighting the playwrights and detailing the process of mounting the shows after the industry's 15-month absence from performances. Episodes of the series, directed, filmed, and edited by Fernando D. Maldonado, will release monthly on Page 73's YouTube channel. Take a look at the first episode below.

Page 73 alumni include Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson, whose Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop was co-produced with Page 73 and Playwrights Horizons. Other playwrights who have developed work with Page 73 include Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes, Tony nominee Heidi Schreck, Max Posner, Zora Howard, and Clare Barron.

