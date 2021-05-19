Pageant's David Drake, Dick Scanlan, Jack Plotnick, More Reunite on Stars in the House May 19

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites cast members from the Off-Broadway musical Pageant May 19.

Guests include John Salvatore, Randl Ask, Joe Joyce, Dick Scanlan, David Drake, Jack Plotnick, and director/choreographer Robert Longbottom. The Bill Russell-Frank Kelly-Albert Evans musical spoof of beauty contests, featuring an all-male cast, debuted Off-Broadway in 1991 and was revived in 2014. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

