Pan Asian Repertory Theatre Will Launch Season With Film Chinois Radio Play

The company's 44th season will kick off with the virtual adaptation penned by Damon Chua and directed by Kaipo Schwab.

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre's 44th season will launch January 25 with a revival presentation of Film Chinois, originally presented by the company in 2015 at The Beckett Theatre at Theatre Row.

This re-envisioned radio play adaptation, written by Damon Chua (The Emperors Nightingale) and directed by Kaipo Schwab, will reunite the five-member Pan Asian cast: Rosanne Ma as China Doll, Jean Brassard as The Ambassador, Dinh James Doan as The Man, Katie Lee Hill as Simone, and Benjamin Jones as Randolph.

Film Chinois is set in 1947 Peking, an uneasy time between WWII and the imminent Communist take over two years later. The story centers around China Doll, a Maoist femme fatale, and Randolph, a fresh-faced American operative on a secret mission, and a mysterious man.

The production also features sound design by Ian Wehrle, voiceovers by Kaipo Schwab, and stage management by Kristine Schlachter. The radio presentation will premiere in two parts and will be available through February 7. For tickets, priced $20, click here.

