Paolo Montalban Scrapbook: Prince Christopher Shares Personal Photos From Filming Cinderella

By Paolo Montalban
Feb 12, 2021
 
Put on your glass slippers and walk down a royal memory lane with memories of the ball in 1997.
Paolo Montalban and Brandy behind the scenes of the 1997 film adaptation of <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Cinderella</i>
Paolo Montalban and Brandy behind the scenes of the 1997 film adaptation of Cinderella Courtesy of Paolo Montalban

In 1997 Paolo Montalban was cast as Prince Topher opposite Brandy in a new adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. The actor had already been on Broadway (he was in the 1996 revival of The King and I), but on November 2, he was imprinted into the minds of countless fans who have supported him over the past two decades.

Below, Montalban shares his memories and a scrapbook filled with personal photos. The star used both a Yashica T4 and a Nikon SLR camera for his collection.

They say “never meet your heroes.” I say if they’re of the caliber of talent and quality of human beings I got to work with on the 1997 Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella movie, then go for it and never look back.

I loved working with [the cast] so much that I’d show up on set to scenes I wasn’t even in. The director [Robert Iscove] would say, “Paolo, you’re not called today. What are you doing here?” I'd reply, “I promise to stay out of the way, Rob. I just want to watch and learn.” These were master artists who were at the top of their game working tirelessly, but staying curious and generous.

I often forgot how accomplished my colleagues were because they were all so down to earth. It was a true ensemble effort dedicated to making each other, and especially our glass-slippered heroine, shine.

The lasting impact it had on my career became less about the opportunities that came along. It was more about the countless stories of people saying that Brandy’s Cinderella was a game changer for them growing up. How it opened up novel ways to see themselves in the world. How by watching someone who looked like them on TV be a Filipino leading man or the first Black live-action Disney princess, they pursued their own goals without limitations. How it gave them license to pursue their childhood dreams with abandon and make them reality.

So you see, representation, diversity, and inclusion do matter in entertainment. And where entertainment goes, society follows.

Behind the scenes of the 1997 film adaptation of <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Cinderella</i>
Laying down vocal tracks with Cinderella superstar, Brandy, at Capitol Records Studio A, where Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Carole King, and Katy Perry have all recorded. Courtesy of Paolo Montalban
Behind the scenes of the 1997 film adaptation of <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Cinderella</i>
Snapping a selfie with our inspired choreographer Rob Marshall, who taught Brandy and me how to waltz from scratch, and the hilarious stepsister Calliope, Veanne Cox, who always reminded me of a young Lucille Ball. Courtesy of Paolo Montalban
Behind the scenes of the 1997 film adaptation of <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Cinderella</i>
I know it’s a really deep V, but that California sun is no joke. I always loved how ethnically diverse the happy villagers were. It kinda looks like America. Fun Fact: the “Little Europe” village used to be a part of the Universal Studios Tram Tour, so sometimes I would ride it just to relive some of the memories from when we shot “The Sweetest Sounds.” Courtesy of Paolo Montalban
Behind the scenes of the 1997 film adaptation of <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Cinderella</i>
My royal partner in crime, Jason Alexander, and the lord of the dance, Rob Marshall, with the immensely talented Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella dancers. I imagine they were shooting “The Prince is Giving a Ball” after I shot the coda of “The Sweetest Sounds” that day. (Clockwise left to right: Jennifer Lee Keyes, Jason Alexander, Paolo Montalban, Melanie Gage, Stacey Harper, Rob Marshall, and Melissa Hurley) Courtesy of Paolo Montalban
Behind the scenes of the 1997 film adaptation of <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Cinderella</i>
The uproarious Natalie Desselle-Reid (whose memory we will always cherish), as the Stepsister Minerva, is all set to try on the glass slipper in the climactic scene. Notice how the Stepmother’s house feels like you’re inside a [Gustav] Klimt painting. Courtesy of Paolo Montalban
Behind the scenes of the 1997 film adaptation of <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Cinderella</i>
Pinch me. These are my movie parents, Whoopi Goldberg and Victor Garber. Upon closer scrutiny, I might even have “my father’s” jaw and “my mother’s” cheekbones. It’s possible! These are the royal costumes BC (Before Cinderella), so we probably just had a negotiation about me needing to get married. Courtesy of Paolo Montalban
Behind the scenes of the 1997 film adaptation of <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Cinderella</i>
Whoopi Goldberg and Victor Garber are as regal presiding over the ball as they are in person. I’d love to live in a kingdom where Whoopi is Queen and Victor is King. Their chemistry was so pure, it could transmute lead into gold. It was alchemy. Courtesy of Paolo Montalban
Behind the scenes of the 1997 film adaptation of <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Cinderella</i>
The incomparable Bernadette Peters looking fierce in her iconic Stepmother dress (front and center of the “The Gavotte” company). Also present are two of our visionary executive producers, Debra Martin Chase (far left in a black ball cap and orange scarf ) and Neil Meron (just left of Bernadette). Courtesy of Paolo Montalban
Behind the scenes of the 1997 film adaptation of <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Cinderella</i>
I’m Lovin’ It. This is the day we shot “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful” since we’re sitting on the fountain in the royal gardens. Almost proposing to a girl you just met works up an appetite for Mickey D’s. Fun fact: I’m told there are t-shirts of this photo sold out there. Courtesy of Paolo Montalban
Behind the scenes of the 1997 film adaptation of <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Cinderella</i>
I hope the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree. Because his Majesty Victor Garber makes one helluva dashing tree in his dress whites. Courtesy of Paolo Montalban
