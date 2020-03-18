Paper Mill Playhouse Delays Sister Act, Puts The Wanderer on Hold

The two musicals were slated to round out the Millburn, New Jersey venue's 2019–2020 season.

In light of enforced social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Paper Mill Playhouse has put its two remaining productions of the 2019–2020 season on hold.

Sister Act, which was to begin at the Millburn, New Jersey, venue April 1, is now tentatively slated to open in eight weeks as the de facto season closer. Meanwhile, Paper Mill's world-premiere presentation of The Wanderer, scheduled for May 28–June 28, has been postponed; details on rescheduling will be announced later.

Paper Mill recently tapped Nicole Vanessa Ortiz and Nancy Opel to star in Sister Act, featuring a score by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater with a book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner (with additional material by Douglas Carter Beane).

The Wanderer, based on the life of Rock n’ Roll Hall-of-Famer Dion DiMucci, was to feature Michael Wartella, Christy Altomare, and Joey McIntyre (the three have been attached to the title since its development, including a fall 2018 workshop).

