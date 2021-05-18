Paper Mill Playhouse Sets Rescheduled Sister Act and The Wanderer, Disney Revue, More in 2021-2022 Season

Michael Wartella, Christy Altomare, and Joey McIntyre will star in The Wanderer at the New Jersey venue.

After a pivot to digital, New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse intends to welcome back in-person audiences for its 2021–2022 season. The reopening lineup is slated to begin October 13 with the Jason Robert Brown song cycle Songs for a New World. Carolyn Cantor will direct the staging, running through November 7.

For the holiday season, the Millburn venue will present A Jolly Holiday With Disney on Broadway, running December 1–January 2, 2022. The revue will feature songs from such musicals as The Lion King, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Beauty and the Beast, Aida, and Frozen.

In 2022, Paper Mill will present three productions that were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, beginning with the murder-mystery-comedy Clue, as directed by Casey Hushion. Performances will run January 26–February 20.

The world premiere of The Wanderer, based on the life and music of Rock n’ Roll Hall-of-Famer Dion DiMucci is up next. The Broadway-aimed musical, featuring a book by Charles Messina, is slated to bow March 24 through April 24. Kenneth Ferrone directs, with choreography by Sarah O'Gleby. The previously announced Michael Wartella, Christy Altomare, and Joey McIntyre will star.

Rounding out the roster is the musical adaptation of Sister Act, featuring a score by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater and a book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner (with additional material by Douglas Carter Beane). Director Steven Beckler recreates Jerry Zaks' staging, with Janet Rothermel taking on Anthony Van Laast's original choreography. Prior to the pandemic, the production was slated to star Nicole Vanessa Ortiz and Nancy Opel; casting for the newly scheduled engagement will be confirmed later.