Park Avenue Armory Cancels Remainder of Ann Dowd-Led Enemy of the People Run

The interactive solo piece was scheduled to run through August 8.

Park Avenue Armory has canceled all remaining performances of Enemy of the People so that star Ann Dowd may "address a pressing family matter." The solo show was slated to run though August 8 at the midtown venue.

Adapted from Ibsen's play by Robert Icke, the production began June 22. Dowd took on all roles in the presentation—save for judge and jury, as audience members were encouraged to vote during key moments to determine the direction of the story.

Enemy of the People was the fourth offering in the Armory's Social Distance Hall series; the first scheduled production, Bill T. Jones' Afterwardsness, also weathered a scheduling change, pushing its premiere from March to May after members of the dance company tested positive for COVID-19. Jones returns to the Armory this fall for the world premiere of his work Deep Blue Sea, which will feature 100 community members and dancers and deconstruct text from Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech and Herman Melville's Moby Dick.

Ticketholders for affected performances will receive full refunds via their original payment method.