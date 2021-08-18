Pasadena Playhouse Will Stage Freestyle Love Supreme, Re-Imagined Head Over Heels, More in New Season

By Dan Meyer
Aug 18, 2021
 
The previously announced Holland Taylor-led production of Ann will premiere in spring 2022.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Chris Sullivan, Aneesa Folds, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Chris Sullivan, Aneesa Folds, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme Credit: Joan Marcus

Pasadena Playhouse in California will welcome back audiences next season with four shows making their Los Angeles debuts, including Head Over Heels and Freestyle Love Supreme.

Head Over Heels, featuring hits by The Go-Go's, is up first, running November 9–December 12. Jenny Koons and Sam Pinkleton will direct, choreograph, and conceive the re-imagined production..

Holland Taylor in <i>Ann</i>
Holland Taylor in Ann Ave Bonar

Up next is Mike Lew’s Teenage Dick (February 1–27, 2022), a modern take on Shakespeare’s Richard III. Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel directs again after stagings in New York, London, and the upcoming production at Woolly Mammoth in Washington, D.C.

Spring welcomes the previously announced Ann (March 23–April 24), written by and starring Emmy winner and Tony nominee Holland Taylor. Benjamin Endsley Klein directs. Rounding out the lineup is the Tony-honored Freestyle Love Supreme (July 12–August 7), conceived by Anthony Veneziale, and co-created with Thomas Kail and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

A fifth production will be announced at a later date.

The Playhouse is requiring all patrons to be vaccinated and wear masks while inside the theatre. For more information about the season, click here.

James Monroe Iglehart, Kaila Mullady, Anthony Veneziale, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard back), Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front), and Aneesa Folds in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
Andrew Bancroft, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Arthur Lewis, Christopher Jackson, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard), and Chris Sullivan in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Andrew Bancroft, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Arthur Lewis, Christopher Jackson, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard), and Chris Sullivan in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
Anthony Veneziale, Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis, James Monroe Iglehart, and Chris Sullivan in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aneesa Folds, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Anthony Veneziale, and Kaila Mullady in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
Kaila Mullady, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Aneesa Folds, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
Kaila Mullady, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Aneesa Folds, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
Chris Sullivan, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
Chris Sullivan, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
Chris Sullivan, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, and Kurt Crowley (on Keyboard) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
