Pasadena Playhouse Will Stage Freestyle Love Supreme, Re-Imagined Head Over Heels, More in New Season

The previously announced Holland Taylor-led production of Ann will premiere in spring 2022.

Pasadena Playhouse in California will welcome back audiences next season with four shows making their Los Angeles debuts, including Head Over Heels and Freestyle Love Supreme.

Head Over Heels, featuring hits by The Go-Go's, is up first, running November 9–December 12. Jenny Koons and Sam Pinkleton will direct, choreograph, and conceive the re-imagined production..

Up next is Mike Lew’s Teenage Dick (February 1–27, 2022), a modern take on Shakespeare’s Richard III. Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel directs again after stagings in New York, London, and the upcoming production at Woolly Mammoth in Washington, D.C.

Spring welcomes the previously announced Ann (March 23–April 24), written by and starring Emmy winner and Tony nominee Holland Taylor. Benjamin Endsley Klein directs. Rounding out the lineup is the Tony-honored Freestyle Love Supreme (July 12–August 7), conceived by Anthony Veneziale, and co-created with Thomas Kail and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

A fifth production will be announced at a later date.

The Playhouse is requiring all patrons to be vaccinated and wear masks while inside the theatre. For more information about the season, click here .

