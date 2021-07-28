Pass Over Will Celebrate 1st Broadway Performance With Post-Show Block Party

The Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu drama begins performances August 4.

Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s Pass Over, which begins previews August 4 prior to a September 12 at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre, will host a free block party outside the theatre open to the public following the first performance.

West 52nd Street, between Eighth Avenue and Broadway, will be closed to traffic August 4 from 8 PM–11 PM. After the performance ends, audiences will be able to exit the theatre and enjoy music provided by S.N.O.B., created by DJ Duggz, DJ Ari Grooves, and Emily McGill, and special to-go menus available for purchase (from Haswell Green’s, Victor’s Café, and M Social Hotel) on the block outside the theatre.

As previously announced, the entire Off-Broadway cast will reunite for the Broadway production: Tony nominee Jon Michael Hill, Namir Smallwood, and Tony winner Gabriel Ebert. The staging will mark the Broadway debuts of Nwandu, Smallwood, and director Danya Taymor.



Inspired by both Waiting for Godot and the Exodus saga, the play follows Moses and Kitch, two young Black men who dream of an existence beyond their street corner. After premiering at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the play opened Off-Broadway in 2018 as part of Lincoln Center Theater's LCT3 programming. A few months prior, a film version of the Chicago staging, directed by Spike Lee, debuted at Sundance Film Festival. It is now available to stream as an Amazon Prime original.

Returning creative team members include scenic designer Wilson Chin, costume designer Sarafina Bush, lighting designer Marcus Doshi, and sound designer Justin Ellington. Casting is by Erica A. Hart, Camille Hickman, and Daniel Swee.

Pass Over will be produced on Broadway by Matt Ross, Jujamcyn Theaters, Lincoln Center Theater, Concord Theatricals, Renee Montgomery, Blair Underwood, Madeleine Foster Bersin, Imagine Equal Entertainment, Cornice Productions, Madison Wells Live, Shelly Mitchell, Tyler Mount and Maddie Reese, Olympus Theatricals and FireMused Productions, Sierra Lancaster, Vasthy Mompoint, Ayanna Prescod, Nina Marie Ward, and Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu.

Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination with an FDA or WHO-authorized vaccine will be required for entry. Guests under the age of 16 who are unvaccinated and those who are unvaccinated due to a disability or religious belief will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within six hours of the performance. Additional information on the vaccination requirement and safety protocols is available here.