Past Free to Be… You and Me Episode of Stars in the House Presented August 8

The stream, originally from June 26, features Marlo Thomas, Sara Bareilles, Audra McDonald, Debra Messing, and Michael McElroy and now has closed captioning.

Stage and screen star Marlo Thomas hosts a special Free to Be… You and Me re-broadcast from Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, August 8. Watch the stream above beginning at 2 PM ET.

Guests from the June 26 stream included Rosie O’Donnell, Marlee Matlin, Sara Bareilles, Harry Belafonte, Drew Barrymore, Audra McDonald, Benj Pasek, Debra Messing, Free to Be Foundation Co-Founder Gloria Steinem, Michael McElroy, and more, who talk about the impact that Free to Be…You and Me had on their lives as a groundbreaking project that celebrated individuality. The re-airing features closed captioning.

The episode also showcases a new version of the 1972 Grammy and Emmy-winning song “Free to Be...You and Me” from Bareilles and a new version of “Sisters and Brothers” from Tony recipient McElroy and the Broadway Inspirational Voices.

Thomas, who created the award-winning album, book, and TV special in the early '70s, said in an earlier statement, “During this turbulent time of quarantine and social injustice, freedom for children as well as adults is on the line like never before. Also, in order to better embrace the non-binary community, we changed a lyric that referred to ‘boys’ and ’girls’ growing up to be ‘men’ and ‘women.’” The line now proclaims, “Every child in this land, may you all understand, that you’re proud and you’re strong and you are right where you belong.”

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

