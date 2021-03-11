Past Lincoln Center Theater Productions of The Wolves, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, More to Stream

The archival recordings were originally produced for promotional purposes and will now be shown in their entirety.

Lincoln Center Theater will launch its Private Reels: From the LCT Archives series, featuring streamed recordings of some of its past productions, March 18 with Christopher Durang’s Tony-winning Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.

Directed by Nicholas Martin, the production features Genevieve Angelson, Shalita Grant, Billy Magnussen, Kristine Nielsen, David Hyde Pierce, and Sigourney Weaver. The production opened at LCT’s Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater November 12, 2012, and subsequently transferred to Broadway's Golden March 14, 2013, going on to win both the Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Best Play.

The streaming series will continue with the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater productions of The Royale, by Marco Ramirez, directed by Rachel Chavkin; and The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe, directed by Lila Neugebauer; plus the Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of Marys Seacole, by Jackie Sibblies Drury and directed by LCT Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz. Streaming dates will be announced later.

All four productions were recorded in their entirety, with excerpts used for promotional purposes. The newly edited footage will give viewers the opportunity to revisit or discover these LCT shows. The series is made possible in partnership with Actors’ Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, and United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE.

Vanya and Sonia... will stream for free on Broadway On Demand. To register, visit LCT.org.

