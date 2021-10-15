Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo's Invincible Musical Will Have Los Angeles Showcase

By Andrew Gans
Oct 15, 2021
 
Scott Schwartz will direct the November performances.
Pat Benatar_Promises in the Dark Still_2020_HR
Pat Benatar

A showcase of Invincible The Musical, featuring hits by Grammy winners Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, will be presented at Los Angeles' The Bourbon Room November 10–12.

Similar to the Olivier-nominated & Juliet, the Broadway-aimed musical, featuring a book by Bradley Bredeweg, uses a familiar catalog to offer a new take on the Bard's tragedy. The show presents Juliet's suitor Paris as a newly elected official of war-torn Verona, intent on destroying a progressive resistance.

Dramatists_Guild_Foundation_Stephen_Schwartz_70th_Birthday_Celebration_2018_HR
Scott Schwartz Marc J. Franklin

Scott Schwartz (London's The Prince of Egypt) will direct the presentations, which will also feature music direction by Jesse Vargas, choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Grant, and orchestrations by Neil Giraldo.

Casting for Invincible, previously titled The Romeo & Juliet Project, will be announced shortly.

“When we first began this musical journey, we had no idea where it would take us. The opportunity to work with such creative and talented artists is inspirational. It’s so exciting to see the songs we’ve performed for 42 years morph and fit so beautifully into the story we’ve always cherished. The recent shutdown allowed us the time to expand this new production into something more extraordinary than we ever imagined. We’re thrilled that live performances have started again, and grateful for the opportunity to showcase Invincible The Musical in front of an audience where it belongs,” said co-creators Benatar and Giraldo.

The musical was seen in 2019 in a staged concert presentation in Sag Harbor as part of Bay Street Theater's Under the Stars Community Outreach Program. The company included Judy McLane, Matt Doyle, and Howard McGillin.

Jamie Cesa and Bel Chiasso Entertainment produce.

