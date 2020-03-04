Pat Benatar Musical The Romeo & Juliet Project Moves Ahead With NYC Workshop

Scott Schwartz, director of London's current The Prince of Egypt musical, will helm the industry presentation.

The Romeo & Juliet Project, a new musical featuring hits by Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, will get a private workshop in New York City this spring. The industry presentation will take place May 12–15.

Similar to the recently Olivier-nominated & Juliet, this musical, featuring a book by Bradley Bredeweg, uses a familiar catalog to offer a new take on the Bard's tragedy. The show presents Juliet's suitor Paris as a newly elected official of war-torn Verona, intent on destroying a progressive resistance.

Scott Schwartz (London's The Prince of Egypt) will direct the workshop, which will also feature music direction by Jesse Vargas and choreography by Lauren and Christopher Grant. Jamie Cesa serves as producer with Bel Chiasso Entertainment.

The musical was seen last year in a staged concert presentation in Sag Harbor as part of Bay Street Theater's Under the Stars Community Outreach Program. The company included Judy McLane, Matt Doyle, and Howard McGillin. No word yet on casting for the workshop.