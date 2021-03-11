Patricia Clarkson, John Slattery, Bradley Whitford Reunite for Three Days of Rain March 11

Manhattan Theatre Club presents a virtual reading.

Nearly 25 years after its New York City debut, the original Off-Broadway cast of Richard Greenberg’s Pulitzer Prize-nominated play Three Days of Rain reunite March 11 for a free virtual reading. Patricia Clarkson, John Slattery, and Bradley Whitford star in the Manhattan Theatre Club Curtain Call Series event.

The presentation—directed by Evan Yionoulis—begins streaming at noon and will be available to view through March 21. To access, registration is required through ManhattanTheatreClub.com .

Set in NYC, Three Days of Rain finds siblings Nan and Walker reconnecting with their childhood friend Pip when they come home to settle their father’s estate. The discovery of a diary brings us back in time to their parents’ lives in the 1960’s and to the truth of the legacy that connects the generations.