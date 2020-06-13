Patrick Page, Hannah Yelland, Donna Bullock, Ty Jones, More Read Macbeth on Stars in the House

Tony winner André De Shields hosts the live stream benefiting the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a reading of William Shakespeare's Macbeth June 13 at 2 PM ET. Tony winner André De Shields is the guest host for the afternoon.

The cast features Patrick Page in the title role with Hannah Yelland as Lady Macbeth, David Yelland as Duncan, Sherman Howard as Ross/Porter/Servant, Donna Bullock as Lady Macduff, Ty Jones as Macduff, Linda Kenyon as First Witch/Doctor, Owen Sloan as Fleance/Macduff’s Son, Rachel Crowl as Second Witch/Gentlewoman/Murderer, Maurice Jones as Malcolm, and Gary Sloan as Banquo. Sloan also directs with sound design by Ryan Rumery. Watch the live stream above.

The reading is the latest presentation of the Plays in the House spinoff series, which continues every Saturday and Wednesday at 2 PM until Broadway reopens. Director-writer Peter Flynn serves as the online reading coordinator for Plays in the House. The stream will be available for limited viewing through June 17.

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

There is no 8 PM stream June 13.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

