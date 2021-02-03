Patrick Page, Keith Hamilton Cobb, Sky Lakota-Lynch, More Set for Shakespeare@ Home's Julius Caesar

By Andrew Gans
Feb 03, 2021
 
The free radio play is produced and adapted by Sean Hagerty.
Hadestown Tony nominee Patrick Page will star in the title role of Shakespeare@ Home's free radio play adaptation of Julius Caesar, which launches February 22 at 7 PM ET with the remaining parts premiering Mondays, March 1, 8, and 15.

Page will be joined by Jordan Barbour (The Inheritance) as Brutus, Keith Hamilton Cobb (American Moor) as Cassius, Jamie Ballard (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Mark Antony, James Howard (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Metellus Cimber, Sky Lakota-Lynch (Dear Evan Hansen) as Lucius, Ashlie Atkinson (BlacKkKlansman) as Portia, Jonathan Forbes (Catastrophe) as Casca, and Aria Shahghasemi (Legacies) as Octavius, with David Hargreaves, Mark Torres, Thia Stephan, Francis Mateo, and Mark J. Quiles.

Artistic Director Sean Hagerty, who penned the adaptation, said in a statement, “In our current fractured, hostile, and divided discourse, I have always felt the play particularly resonant. But in the past few months alone, as we have watched our nation slip perilously close to the cliff-edge of democracy, I can think of few better plays that cry out to be heard.”

The radio play also features original music composed by Joan Melton with sound design by Emmy winners Dan Gerhard and Ellen Fitton of Sonic Designs. Justin Goldner is the music producer and supervisor, and casting is by Robin Carus. Sydney Steele serves as the associate producer.

For more information visit Shakespeare-at.org.

