Patrick Page Returns to Broadway's Hadestown November 9

The Tony nominee steps back into the role of Hades in the Anaïs Mitchell musical after a filming hiatus.

Patrick Page returns to his Hadestown throne as Hades, ruler of the Underworld, beginning November 9. Performances of the Tony-winning musical resumed September 2 at Walter Kerr Theatre with Tony nominee Tom Hewitt (Chicago, The Rocky Horror Show) joining the cast in the role for a limited engagement while Page wrapped filming on the upcoming Apple movie musical Spirited.

Page joins other original principal cast members Reeve Carney, Tony nominees Eva Noblezada and Amber Gray, and Tony winner André de Shields, who all returned with the show in September.

Featuring a score and a book by Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown intertwines two myths—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and his wife Persephone. The production, directed by Rachel Chavkin with choreography by David Neumann, was nominated for 14 Tony Awards, winning eight including Best Musical. It opened on Broadway April 17, 2019.

A national tour recently launched in October with an official opening at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.