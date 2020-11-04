Patrick Stewart in Macbeth, Fiona Shaw in Richard II, More Works From the Bard to Stream in November 2020

The Shows Must Go On! is currently showing Being Shakespeare with Simon Callow.

The Shows Must Go On! is presenting a slate of star-studded Shakespearean titles to stream this month. Kicking off the month November 2 was Being Shakespeare with Simon Callow, now available to watch through November 8 on YouTube . The series will stream a new title on YouTube every Monday at 2 PM ET and be available to watch for seven days (rather than the usual 48 hours). Programming continues with Richard II (November 9), starring Olivier winner Fiona Shaw. Deborah Warner directs the stage capture, filmed at the National Theatre, with Donald Sinden and Julian Rhind-Tutt co-starring. Next up is the Patrick Stewart-led Macbeth (November 16). Playing Lady Macbeth is Kate Fleetwood, who earned a Tony nomination for her performance when the stage production came to Broadway in 2008 following its debut at Chichester Festival Theatre. Rupert Goold returned to direct the film, which was shot on location rather than a stage. The month concludes with Shakespeare’s Sonnets (November 23), featuring Callow, Shaw, Stewart, Fleetwood, David Tennant, Noma Dumezweni, Ruth Negga, Kim Cattrall, and many more reading all 153 of the Bard’s poems.