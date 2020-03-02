Patrick Wilson, Jayne Houdyshell, More to Bring The Courtroom to Symphony Space

The Waterwell production has become a New York mainstay as a rotating cast presents the immigration-focused drama.

Waterwell has assembled the cast for its upcoming presentation of The Courtroom at Symphony Space. The play, typically presented in intimate and site-specific stagings, heads to the Upper West Side hall March 9.

Helmed by Waterwell Artistic Director Lee Sunday Evans, the play uses verbatim transcripts arranged by Waterwell co-founder and Tony nominee Arian Moayed and has featured a range stage veterans in its various New York City engagements. It follows the story of a Philippines immigrant whose removal proceeding was set in motion after they married a U.S. citizen while on a visa, inadvertently registered to vote, and then participated in the next election.

The Symphony Space company will include Tony and Emmy nominee Patrick Wilson, as well as Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell (soon to return to Broadway in The Music Man), Happy Anderson, Michael Braun, Hanna Cheek, Michael Bryan French, Mick Hilgers, Linda Powell, and Kristin Villanueva.

The Courtroom was also presented last month with Houdyshell and fellow Tony winners Kelli O'Hara and Jennifer Ehle. Previous incarnations have included Stephanie J. Block, Ruthie Ann Miles, Brian d'Arcy James, J. Smith-Cameron, and Kathleen Chalfant.

