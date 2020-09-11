Patti LuPone, Chita Rivera, Adam Guettel, More Set for Studio Tenn Talks

Patrick Cassidy hosts the weekly theatre conversations series.

Tony winners Patti LuPone, Chita Rivera, and Adam Guettel will be among the guests this fall on the free virtual talk show, Studio Tenn Talks: Theater Conversations with Patrick Cassidy.

The weekly talk show, hosted by Studio Tenn Artistic Director Cassidy, can be viewed Monday evenings at 8 PM ET at StudioTennTalks.com.

Two-time Tony winner LuPone, recently seen in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Hollywood, launches the fall programming September 14. The series will continue September 21 with Rivera (The Rink, Kiss of the Spider Woman) and daughter Lisa Mordente (Platinum, Marlowe), September 28 with Debbie Gibson (Cabaret, Beauty and the Beast), October 5 with cabaret and recording artist Michael Feinstein, and October 12 with composer-lyricist Guettel (The Light in the Piazza).

