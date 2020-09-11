Patti LuPone, Chita Rivera, Adam Guettel, More Set for Studio Tenn Talks

By Andrew Gans
Sep 11, 2020
 
Patrick Cassidy hosts the weekly theatre conversations series.
Tony winners Patti LuPone, Chita Rivera, and Adam Guettel will be among the guests this fall on the free virtual talk show, Studio Tenn Talks: Theater Conversations with Patrick Cassidy.

The weekly talk show, hosted by Studio Tenn Artistic Director Cassidy, can be viewed Monday evenings at 8 PM ET at StudioTennTalks.com.

Two-time Tony winner LuPone, recently seen in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Hollywood, launches the fall programming September 14. The series will continue September 21 with Rivera (The Rink, Kiss of the Spider Woman) and daughter Lisa Mordente (Platinum, Marlowe), September 28 with Debbie Gibson (Cabaret, Beauty and the Beast), October 5 with cabaret and recording artist Michael Feinstein, and October 12 with composer-lyricist Guettel (The Light in the Piazza).

46 PHOTOS
Patti LuPone (seated), with Mary Joan Negro and Mary Lou Rosato, in <i>The Three Sisters</i> for The Acting Company (1973)
Patti LuPone (seated) with Mary-Joan Negro and Mary Lou Rosato, in The Three Sisters for The Acting Company (1973) Diane Gorodnitzki
Patti LuPone and Kevin Kline in <i>The Robber Bridegroom</i> for The Acting Company (1976)
Patti LuPone and Kevin Kline in The Robber Bridegroom for The Acting Company (1976) Robert M. Lightfoot III
Patti LuPone and Chaim Topol in <i>The Baker&#39;s Wife</i>
Patti LuPone and Chaim Topol in The Baker's Wife (1976) Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Chaim Topol and<b data-rte2-sanitize="bold"> </b>Patti LuPone in <i>The Baker&#39;s Wife</i>
Chaim Topol and Patti LuPone in The Baker's Wife (1976) Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Patti
Patti LuPone in The Water Engine (1977) Martha Swope
Patti LuPone and Barbara Tarbuck in <i>The Water Engine</i>
Patti LuPone and Barbara Tarbuck in The Water Engine (1977) Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Patti LuPone
Patti LuPone in Evita on Broadway (1979) Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Patti LuPone
Patti LuPone in Evita on Broadway (1979) Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Mark Syers, Patti LuPone, and Mandy Patinkin
Mark Syers, Patti LuPone, and Mandy Patinkin in Evita on Broadway (1979) Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Patti
Patti LuPone in The Cradle Will Rock (1983) Martha Swope
