Patti LuPone Gets Emotional Discussing Broadway's Return—and Belts Out Gypsy Tune

By Andrew Gans
May 12, 2021
The two-time Tony winner discusses her upcoming return to Broadway in the gender-swapped revival of Company.

As theatre lovers await the reopening of Broadway, two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone has released a video message to theatre fans around the globe.

The Olivier winner, who was in previews for the gender-swapped revival of Company when the pandemic shuttered theatres worldwide, says, "If there's an upside to having to be away from my spiritual home for so long, it was that it made me realize just how much theatre means to me. For those of us who love it, there's no substitute, and without an audience, there's no show."

The Broadway favorite also belts out a snippet of Gypsy's "Broadway." LuPone won her second Tony for playing Rose in the 2008 revival of that Broadway classic. She won her second Olivier for her role as Joanne in the London revival of Company. (LuPone won her first Tony for her work in the title role of the original Broadway production of Evita and her first Olivier for the London productions of Les Misérables and The Cradle Will Rock.)

In Comes Company: Gender-Swapped Revival Confirms Return to Broadway

The Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Company, directed by two-time Tony winner Marianne Elliott, is scheduled to resume performances December 20, with opening night set for January 9, 2022, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Tony winner Katrina Lenk is Bobbie.

Meet the Cast of Broadway’s Revival of Company

Meet the Cast of Broadway’s Revival of Company

Katrina Lenk is Bobbie
Patti LuPone is Joanne
Matt Doyle is Jamie
Christopher Fitzgerald is David
Christopher Sieber is Harry
Jennifer Simard is Sarah
Terence Archie is Larry
Etai Benson is Paul
Nikki Renée Daniels is Jenny
Claybourne Elder is Andy
