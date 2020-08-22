Patti LuPone, Jason Alexander, Santino Fontana, Michael McKean, More Offer Virtual Benefit Reading of Judgment Day

The presentation, premiering August 22, supports Barrington Stage Company and The Actors Fund.

Pittsfield, Massachusetts' Barrington Stage Company, currently one of the only regional theatres in the country to have Equity approval to produce live theatre (albeit outdoors), also presents a virtual benefit reading of the new play Judgment Day. The starry stream, set for August 22 at 7:30 PM, is led by Tony winners Patti LuPone, Jason Alexander, and Santino Fontana, as well as Oscar nominee and Grammy winner Michael McKean.

The reading will be available (with a donation of $35 or more) through August 26. Proceeds will go to the regional theatre and The Actors Fund.

Rob Ulin's play follows corrupt lawyer Sammy Campo (Alexander) who encounters an angel (LuPone) who threatens him with eternal damnation after a near-death experience. In a quest to make good, Sammy teams up with a Catholic priest (Fontana) who's dealing with his own crisis of faith against a monsignor (McKean).

The Matthew Penn-helmed presentation also features Loretta Devine, Josh Johnston, Bianca LaVerne Jones, Julian Emile Lerner, Justina Machado, Carol Mansell, Michael Mastro, and Elizabeth Stanley.

To order and view the stream, visit BarringtonStageCo.org.

