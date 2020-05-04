Patti LuPone, John Malkovich, Dylan Baker, More to Kick Off New Online Play Reading Series

The first reading in the series, from Broadway’s Best Shows, will be David Mamet's November.

Broadway’s Best Shows, a new content and entertainment platform, will launch a weekly online play reading series featuring star-studded casts, and benefiting The Actors Fund. The first play in the series will be David Mamet's November on May 7, starring John Malkovich, Patti LuPone, Dylan Baker, Ethan Phillips and Michael Nichols.

Streaming each Thursday at 8 PM ET, the Spotlight On Plays series will be accessible for free via live stream on The Actors Fund YouTube channel and Broadway’s Best Shows' YouTube and Facebook channels. Following the live stream, they will no longer be available.

Next up in the series will be Joshua Harmon’s Significant Other on May 14, directed by Trip Cullman and reuniting the play's Broadway cast of Gideon Glick, John Behlman, Sas Goldberg, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Lindsay Mendez, Luke Smith and Barbara Barrie, and A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters, directed by Jerry Zaks, with Bryan Cranston and Sally Field on May 21.

Additional productions will be announced shortly. Visit Broadwaysbestshows.com for more information.

