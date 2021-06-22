Patti LuPone, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, More Join Ari Aster's Disappointment Boulevard

Tony winners Patti LuPone and Nathan Lane, Tony nominee Amy Ryan, and emerging star Kylie Rogers have joined the cast of Disappointment Boulevard. Deadline reports the Joaquin Phoenix vehicle will see the Oscar winner playing one of the most successful businessmen of all time but plot details beyond that have not been revealed.
Ari Aster (Midsommar, Hereditary) is writing and directing the film, which was picked up by A24 last year. Disappointment Boulevard is produced by Aster and Lars Knudsen under their production company Square Peg. Elisa Alvares and Timo Argillander of IPR.VC will executive produce.
Later this year, LuPone will star as Joanne in the gender-swapped Broadway revival of Company. Lane has a couple of screen projects already in the works, with roles in the theatre-stacked The Gilded Age for HBO and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, starring Steve Martin and Martin Short. Ryan will also appear in the latter.