Patti LuPone, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, More Join Ari Aster's Disappointment Boulevard

The decade-spanning epic stars Joaquin Phoenix as a yet-to-be-revealed famous businessman.

Tony winners Patti LuPone and Nathan Lane, Tony nominee Amy Ryan, and emerging star Kylie Rogers have joined the cast of Disappointment Boulevard. Deadline reports the Joaquin Phoenix vehicle will see the Oscar winner playing one of the most successful businessmen of all time but plot details beyond that have not been revealed.

Ari Aster (Midsommar, Hereditary) is writing and directing the film, which was picked up by A24 last year. Disappointment Boulevard is produced by Aster and Lars Knudsen under their production company Square Peg. Elisa Alvares and Timo Argillander of IPR.VC will executive produce.