Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom, Ben Kingsley, More Join The School for Good and Evil Movie

The Netflix adaptation of Soman Chainani’s novel also features Sophia Anne Caruso and Kerry Washington.

More stage favorites are heading to a fantastical world on screen. Tony winner Patti LuPone (soon to return to Broadway in the revival of Company), Rachel Bloom, Ben Kingsley, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, and Mark Heap have been cast in Netflix film adaptation of The School for Good and Evil. They join the previously announced Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie as Sophie and Agatha, respectively.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , the cast also includes Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Michelle Yeoh, and Laurence Fishburne, all of whom were attached to the project earlier. The film is aiming for a 2022 release.

Based on the book series by Soman Chainani, The School for Good and Evil follows Sophie and Agatha: two best friends who find themselves attending a school where kids are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains.

Directed by Paul Feig, the movie has a screenplay by David Magee and Laura Solon and is produced by Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz, and Feigco’s Feig and Laura Fischer. Chainana, Stephen Jones, Zack Roth, and Patricia Riggen are executive producers.