Patti LuPone, Regina King, Ewan McGregor, More to Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars

Over 35 stars from theatre, television, film, and music are among the famed walkway's Class of 2022.

Tony winner Patti LuPone, Regina King, Ewan McGregor, Helen Hunt, Tessa Thompson, Jean Smart, and over 30 more celebrities have been tapped to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The honors are awarded in motion pictures, television, radio, recording, live theatre/live performance, and sports entertainment.

LuPone, soon to star as Joaanne in the Broadway revival of Company, will (naturally) be honored in the category of live theatre/live performance along with Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr., and Angelica Vale.

Joining Hunt, King, and McGregor in the motion picture category are Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Michael B. Jordan, Ray Liotta, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson, and the late Carrie Fisher. For television: Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Bob Odenkirk, Holly Robinson-Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen, and Kenan Thompson.

In the category of radio are Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti Douglas, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes Del Norte, Martha Reeves, and the late Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom. Rounding out the honorees are Richard Blade in radio and Michael Strahan in sports entertainment.

The Class of 2022 winners were announced June 17 in a live stream ceremony. Details about the individual sidewalk unveilings, which typically involve speeches and tributes from colleagues, will be revealed at a later date.