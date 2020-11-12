Patti LuPone Stars in Virtual Reading of David Mamet’s Boston Marriage November 12

Rebecca Pidgeon and Sophia Macy co-star.

Two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone stars in a virtual reading of David Mamet’s Boston Marriage November 12. The 8 PM ET performance is part of Broadway’s Best Shows’ Spotlight on Plays series.

Mamet directs the reading himself, with Rebecca Pidgeon and Sophia Macy co-starring.

The play is about the prickly relationship between two Victorian-era women, Clare and Anna, who live together in the early 1900s. A Boston marriage is a 19th-century euphemism for a lesbian relationship.

Previously, the work was seen in an Off-Broadway production that opened at The Public Theater in 2002, starring Martha Plimpton and Kate Burton.