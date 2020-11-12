Patti LuPone Stars in Virtual Reading of David Mamet’s Boston Marriage November 12

Patti LuPone Stars in Virtual Reading of David Mamet's Boston Marriage November 12
By Dan Meyer
Nov 12, 2020
 
Rebecca Pidgeon and Sophia Macy co-star.
Two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone stars in a virtual reading of David Mamet’s Boston Marriage November 12. The 8 PM ET performance is part of Broadway’s Best Shows’ Spotlight on Plays series.

Mamet directs the reading himself, with Rebecca Pidgeon and Sophia Macy co-starring.

The play is about the prickly relationship between two Victorian-era women, Clare and Anna, who live together in the early 1900s. A Boston marriage is a 19th-century euphemism for a lesbian relationship.

Previously, the work was seen in an Off-Broadway production that opened at The Public Theater in 2002, starring Martha Plimpton and Kate Burton.

