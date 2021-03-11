Patti LuPone Will Star in Comedy OK Boomer for HBO Max

Erinn Hayes will join the two-time Tony winner in the pilot penned by Todd Linden.

Two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone, who was re-creating her Olivier-winning role of Joanne in the gender-switched revival of Company at the time of the Broadway shutdown, will co-star with Erinn Hayes (Childrens Hospital, Medical Police) in the comedy pilot OK Boomer for HBO Max, Deadline reports.

The multi-camera comedy is from creator Todd Linden, who penned the pilot, the late Jamie Tarses’ Fanfare, and Sony Pictures TV. Victor Gonzalez will direct.

LuPone will play a boomer, who arrives at her estranged daughter's (Hayes) house, expecting to live off the family's money and forms a bond with her progressive granddaughter, who challenges her grandmother on her many viewpoints.

The project’s executive producers includes Vanessa McCarthy, who will be the showrunner, along with the late Tarses. Co-executive producers are Linden and Fanfare’s McCrae Dunlap.

LuPone won her first Tony Award in 1980 in the title role of the original Broadway production of Evita. Since that time, she has picked up two Olivier Awards—her first for her work in The Cradle Will Rock and Les Misérables and her second for the 2019 London revival of Company—as well as a second Tony for her performance as Rose in the 2008 Broadway revival of Gypsy. She was seen in the Netflix series Hollywood, and her other recent screen credits include Penny Dreadful, Girls, American Horror Story, and Pose.

