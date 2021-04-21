Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Will Star in Hallmark's To Catch a Spy

The Broadway couple is currently filming the mystery in Malta.

Broadway couple Patti Murin (Frozen) and Colin Donnell (Anything Goes) will join Nathalie Kelley (The Baker and the Beauty) in the new mystery To Catch a Spy. The film is set to premiere June 20 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, according to ET.

Directed by Jeff Beesley, the latest Hallmark original is currently filming in Malta. Rick Garman penned the script.

To Catch a Spy is set in the newly renovated Malta resort Hotel Optima, where a hotel guest falls to her death. The film marks Donnell and Murin's second Hallmark film; the couple were previously seen in 2020's Love on Iceland.

Producers include Agnes Bristow, Colin Azzopardi, and Borga Dorter. The associate producer is Christopher Landry, and the executive producer is Leif Bristow.

