Patti Murin, Christy Altomare, More to Lead Online Spring Break Broadway Student Summit

The three-day virtual event will connect theatre students worldwide with Broadway professionals for online workshops and more.

Broadway favorites Patti Murin and Christy Altomare will lead the Spring Break Broadway Student Summit, an all-star immersive weekend of virtual workshops, mentorship, and more for theatre students worldwide. The summit, presented by Broadway Teaching Group, is scheduled for April 9–11.

Joining the Frozen and Anastasia stars will be Sky Lakota Lynch (Dear Evan Hansen), Brandon Hudson (Netflix's The Prom), Danny Sharron (associate director, Dear Evan Hansen), Ben Cohn (music director, Dear Evan Hansen), Alicia Albright (Frozen, Wicked), and Patrick O'Neill (associate choreographer, School of Rock). The weekend will include interactive music, acting, and dance workshops; a session on creativity, mindfulness, and managing anxiety; daily warm-up sessions, trivia games, and a Broadway costume party. Each student will receive personal, individualized constructive feedback from a Broadway mentor.

Registration for the summit is now open, with tuition set at $350. For more information, visit BroadwayTeachingGroup.com.

