Paul Rider and John Sackville Star in Charles Dyer's Staircase at Southwark Playhouse June 23

The Two's Company production marks the first London revival of the play in over 50 years.

A London revival of Charles Dyer's late 60's comedy Staircase, starring Paul Rider and John Sackville, begins its run at Southwark Playhouse June 23. Two’s Company Theatre, with a mission to uncover forgotten plays, produces the play after an almost 50-year absence from the British stage.

Rider (Chicago, A Woman of No Importance, West End) and Sackville (Absolute Hell, An Inspector Calls, National Theatre) appear as Charlie and Harry, an aging gay couple who spend an evening in their Brixton barbershop examining their secret relationship. The play first premiered in the West End in 1966, starring Paul Scofield and Patrick Magee. It opened on Broadway in 1968 with Eli Wallach and Milo O'Shea.

The play is co-produced with Karl Sydow, in association with Tilly Films. Two's Company Artistic Director Tricia Thorns directs the production.

The production runs through July 17. Both the matinee and evening performances on July 3 will be available to live stream. Click here for streaming tickets.

For more information, visit SouthwarkPlayhouse.co.uk.

