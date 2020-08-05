Paul Rudnick's Coastal Elites, Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, Issa Rae, More, Sets September Release

The HBO special is produced entirely under quarantine.

Paul Rudnick’s comic satire Coastal Elites, featuring an array of characters from New York to Los Angeles coping with politics and the pandemic, will air on HBO September 12.

Produced entirely under quarantine, the previously announced series of confessionals from five main characters stars Tony winner Bette Midler (Hello, Dolly!), Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable), Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Emmy winner Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story), and Issa Rae (Insecure). Jay Roach (Bombshell, All the Way) directs.

Rudnick (Jeffrey, the upcoming musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada) and Roach executive produce along with Tony winner Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton, In the Heights), Flody Suarez (Rise, The Cher Show), Scott Chaloff, and Michelle Graham (Bombshell). The project was originally conceived for Off-Broadway's Public Theater.